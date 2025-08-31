How Ikea Changing Tables Can Double As A Kitchen Organizer

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

If you're someone who loves repurposing furniture, you're probably very familiar with the amazing world of IKEA furniture hacks. We love a good IKEA hack and are always looking for new ways to turn inexpensive IKEA finds into clever kitchen storage solutions. Using IKEA changing tables as kitchen organizers might be our favorite way yet.

IKEAs SNIGLAR changing tables are a cheap IKEA product that instantly upgrades storage. At a mere $39 a piece, they are a fast, affordable, and accessible way to increase storage. Available in an unfinished beech, they can be easily painted or stained to customize them with your kitchen decor. The changing table is two-tiered, with a rimmed top section and bottom shelf, both of which can be used for storage.

An IKEA changing table can fit into awkward areas of your kitchen that could benefit from added storage, such as the space between the refrigerator and wall, or between two kitchen appliances. Use one or two tables on their own to store pots and pans, cutting boards, kitchen utensils, or small appliances you don't use very often. You can even drill holes on the bottom of the feet and insert casters so that the tables roll around the kitchen like mobile kitchen carts. For the finishing touch, add IKEA's ÖNSKLIG hanging racks on the sides of the table to store utensils, kitchen towels, and small objects.