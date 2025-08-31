How Ikea Changing Tables Can Double As A Kitchen Organizer
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
If you're someone who loves repurposing furniture, you're probably very familiar with the amazing world of IKEA furniture hacks. We love a good IKEA hack and are always looking for new ways to turn inexpensive IKEA finds into clever kitchen storage solutions. Using IKEA changing tables as kitchen organizers might be our favorite way yet.
IKEAs SNIGLAR changing tables are a cheap IKEA product that instantly upgrades storage. At a mere $39 a piece, they are a fast, affordable, and accessible way to increase storage. Available in an unfinished beech, they can be easily painted or stained to customize them with your kitchen decor. The changing table is two-tiered, with a rimmed top section and bottom shelf, both of which can be used for storage.
An IKEA changing table can fit into awkward areas of your kitchen that could benefit from added storage, such as the space between the refrigerator and wall, or between two kitchen appliances. Use one or two tables on their own to store pots and pans, cutting boards, kitchen utensils, or small appliances you don't use very often. You can even drill holes on the bottom of the feet and insert casters so that the tables roll around the kitchen like mobile kitchen carts. For the finishing touch, add IKEA's ÖNSKLIG hanging racks on the sides of the table to store utensils, kitchen towels, and small objects.
Use two IKEA changing tables and a tabletop to make a small kitchen island
If you want a larger option for kitchen storage, you can put two IKEA changing tables together to make a small, rolling kitchen cart, which is an organizational tool every home baker needs. Rolling carts are an instant storage upgrade for small kitchens. Add casters to the legs to make it movable, then purchase an inexpensive tabletop from Amazon or your local home improvement store.
Paint the changing tables the same color as the tabletop, or paint them a neutral color and cover the tabletop with water-resistant contact paper, or use our guide to find the absolute best type of peel and stick wallpaper for kitchens. You can also attach the changing tables to the bottom of each end of the tabletop to create legs, leaving space in between the tables for a small chair or stool, mini fridge, or more shelves.
If you don't want to shell out the money for a tabletop, you can get a piece of plywood cut to size at a home improvement store. Cover the plywood with oilcloth or a vinyl tablecloth using a staple gun, and then attach it to the tops of the changing tables. Oilcloth and vinyl are more durable than contact paper and wallpaper, so they're a better choice if you're planning on using the table for food prep or as a coffee station.