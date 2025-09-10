This Ikea Find Will Maximize Vertical Storage In Your Kitchen Cabinets
For many of us, the kitchen is the place where most of our everyday activity takes place, and therefore, the room that tends to get more crowded and disorganized than any other. Those of us who love to cook often like to keep a well-stocked pantry, with plenty of spices and condiment jars for every adventurous recipe we want to try. There are also myriad serving bowls and plates, ramekins, and all sorts of cooking utensils and appliances, until there's not enough space left. The solution for a better-organized kitchen is to go vertical, adding shelves as needed to store our items. And with help from an inexpensive Ikea product, we can maximize the space on those shelves even further. Enter the Variera shelf insert.
While there are many clever Ikea hacks to improve the kitchen, Variera shelf inserts are a super quick way to add extra space to shelves and cabinets without breaking the bank, and with no tools required. These steel stand-alone shelves are sturdy enough to hold glasses, bowls, and plates. They also work for condiment and spice jars, and other pantry items. Since traditional cabinets with stationary shelves don't allow you to make full use of available space, by simply adding one or more of these handy inserts, you can create the extra storage you need where you currently have space between shelves. With the Variera shelf inserts, you can practically double your cabinet and counter space for as little as $10.
Maximize your space with Variera shelf inserts
Variera shelf inserts come in different sizes, so you can connect two or more together using the screws included with the product. You can place the shallow shelf insert on top of the deeper one to make the contents of the cabinet easy to view, and gain access to everything that might get lost or forgotten at the back of your cabinets. There's another cheap Ikea product that can help keep your cabinets and pantry tidy, which would work wonders in tandem with these shelf inserts.
Variera shelf inserts can also be used on countertops to create vertical storage to organize items that you use frequently, such as oils and spices, mixing bowls, or even ornamental items such as potted plants. Their simple design will also help them blend in with just about any kitchen design and style. They come in white enamel, but if you wanted to get crafty, you could paint them, as long as you use the right paint. Of course, these shelf inserts can also be repurposed for use in other areas of the home, such as the bedroom, bathroom, and office.