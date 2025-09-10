This Ikea Find Will Maximize Vertical Storage In Your Kitchen Cabinets

For many of us, the kitchen is the place where most of our everyday activity takes place, and therefore, the room that tends to get more crowded and disorganized than any other. Those of us who love to cook often like to keep a well-stocked pantry, with plenty of spices and condiment jars for every adventurous recipe we want to try. There are also myriad serving bowls and plates, ramekins, and all sorts of cooking utensils and appliances, until there's not enough space left. The solution for a better-organized kitchen is to go vertical, adding shelves as needed to store our items. And with help from an inexpensive Ikea product, we can maximize the space on those shelves even further. Enter the Variera shelf insert.

While there are many clever Ikea hacks to improve the kitchen, Variera shelf inserts are a super quick way to add extra space to shelves and cabinets without breaking the bank, and with no tools required. These steel stand-alone shelves are sturdy enough to hold glasses, bowls, and plates. They also work for condiment and spice jars, and other pantry items. Since traditional cabinets with stationary shelves don't allow you to make full use of available space, by simply adding one or more of these handy inserts, you can create the extra storage you need where you currently have space between shelves. With the Variera shelf inserts, you can practically double your cabinet and counter space for as little as $10.