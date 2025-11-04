All You Need Is A Cinnamon Stick To Infuse Your Own Vinegar At Home

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

A well-rounded meal necessitates the use of acidic components, hearty fats, and satisfying flavors. Amplifying the taste of your food can be both fun and easy, provided you know how to prepare your own homemade recipes. Much like the myriad of mouthwatering compound butters worth trying, so too can a zesty infused vinegar elevate your next dish. The combination of cinnamon sticks, vinegar, and just a little bit of time and patience will create an irresistible and versatile addition to your kitchen.

An infused vinegar is just one of the many creative ways to use cinnamon sticks to bring new life to your food. The process for infusing vinegar is fairly straightforward and requires minimal effort to yield a delightful condiment. Use a ratio of two parts vinegar to one part infuser — such as cinnamon sticks — and add the ingredients to a glass jar with a non-reactive lid. Store the jar away from direct sunlight and leave the mixture for two weeks to one month, shaking it every couple of days. You can either lightly warm the vinegar first or start with it at room temperature.

White wine or white distilled vinegar is recommended, though there are many different types of vinegar to consider for infusing with cinnamon sticks. You can also try this with apple cider, balsamic, or rice vinegar, just to name a few. The flavorful options have a number of uses, allowing you to experiment with various culinary applications.