All You Need Is A Cinnamon Stick To Infuse Your Own Vinegar At Home
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
A well-rounded meal necessitates the use of acidic components, hearty fats, and satisfying flavors. Amplifying the taste of your food can be both fun and easy, provided you know how to prepare your own homemade recipes. Much like the myriad of mouthwatering compound butters worth trying, so too can a zesty infused vinegar elevate your next dish. The combination of cinnamon sticks, vinegar, and just a little bit of time and patience will create an irresistible and versatile addition to your kitchen.
An infused vinegar is just one of the many creative ways to use cinnamon sticks to bring new life to your food. The process for infusing vinegar is fairly straightforward and requires minimal effort to yield a delightful condiment. Use a ratio of two parts vinegar to one part infuser — such as cinnamon sticks — and add the ingredients to a glass jar with a non-reactive lid. Store the jar away from direct sunlight and leave the mixture for two weeks to one month, shaking it every couple of days. You can either lightly warm the vinegar first or start with it at room temperature.
White wine or white distilled vinegar is recommended, though there are many different types of vinegar to consider for infusing with cinnamon sticks. You can also try this with apple cider, balsamic, or rice vinegar, just to name a few. The flavorful options have a number of uses, allowing you to experiment with various culinary applications.
Delicious uses for a cinnamon-infused vinegar
For even more warmth and intensity, carefully torch your cinnamon sticks before infusing them into the vinegar. Turn this into a burnt cinnamon, rosemary, and orange-infused vinegar by adding a sprig of fresh herbs and citrus peel to the mix. However you choose to infuse it, a spicy cinnamon-flavored vinegar has a great deal of clever uses for your favorite recipes.
Combine your cinnamon-infused vinegar with olive oil to make a fantastic vinaigrette to dress your salads. This would go especially well tossed with spring mix and a handful of Pecan Nation Cinnamon Roasted Georgia Pecan Halves. This flavorful condiment also makes a mouthwatering marinade for chicken or beef to give it even more flavor prior to cooking. A splash or two would also go a long way to upgrade your next pot of vegetable soup or even chili.
Though it takes some time to fully permeate, the weeks spent infusing your preferred vinegar with cinnamon sticks will be worthwhile. You can make several different batches, including cinnamon, herbs, florals, peppercorns, and other flavors to please your palate. Get creative and try new-to-you tastes by adding infused vinegar to pasta salads, mixed with rice, or even drizzled over a generous scoop of ice cream.