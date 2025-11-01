10 Tips For Buying The Best Insulated Tumbler

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

There are many kitchen-adjacent things worth collecting. Some vintage cookbooks might be worth a fortune, but there comes a point where recipes for Jell-O salad just get old. The same can be said for antique kitchen tools and gadgets that are too valuable or sentimental to use. But one collectible item that's functional and worth investing in? An insulated tumbler.

I didn't really think about what I was drinking my coffee out of on the go until someone gifted me a Yeti Rambler. After that, I was hooked. Despite having a shelf full of insulated water cups and travel mugs of every shape and size, I still can't resist wandering down the tumbler aisle at my local sporting goods store or T.J. Maxx. Speaking from experience, although it seems like these are items you can buy without a second thought, doing so is a big mistake. Quality tumblers aren't cheap — some cost upwards of $40 — so you want to make sure you select the right material, size, and features for your needs. Here are the most important things to keep in mind when you're shopping for your next tumbler — just don't blame me if this article inadvertently kick-starts your collection.