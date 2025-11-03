This Pittsburgh Bakery Is Famous For Its Burnt Almond Torte Since The 1970s
The Keystone State is home to some oddly specific food festivals and a trove of unique regional fare (scrapple and crabfries, anyone?). But, sweet-toothed Pennsylvanians know that for a taste of the best slice of cake in the state, it's gotta be Prantl's.
The bio of Prantl's official Instagram page proudly declares "Home of the Burnt Almond Torte," a favorite for more than half a century. It's the dessert that the HuffPost called "The Greatest Cake America Has Ever Made" in 2014. Earlier this year, The New York Times Wirecutter named Prantl's burnt almond torte as one of the "The 29 Best Retirement Gifts." In other words, the burnt almond torte is arguably Pittsburgh's most famous treat, known for its all-over exterior coating of dark, candied, toasted almond slivers, and made famous by the longstanding local bakery.
Located at 5525 Walnut Street (an aptly charming address for such a beloved bakery), Prantl's flagship location has been serving the local Pittsburgh community for more than 50 years. This past May, its burnt almond torte celebrated its 55th birthday, originally debuting in 1970. Prantl's roots lie in traditional German baking, sporting a wide-ranging menu of apple strudel, breads, brownies, gobs, coffee cakes, danishes, hamantaschens, cookies, pies, and more. But, the burnt almond torte for which the bakery is best-known is a uniquely Pittsburgh creation.
Prantl's put the burnt almond torte on the map, and Pittsburgh's food scene alongside
The first bakery location was founded in Pittsburgh's Shadyside neighborhood on Walnut Street in 1968 by Jane and Larry Prantl. The torte that has put Prantl's on the map was first created by Henry Prantl in 1970. Per the lore, Prantl was inspired by a similar torte he saw while attending a national bakers conference in California, subsequently altering the recipe shared by an Anaheim confectioner to invent the treat now beloved by fans nationwide and locally alike. He added custard and buttercream into the mix, as well as the lavish burnt almond coating — which was largely a product of the times. 1970 saw an almond surplus (a far cry from the almond supply today), and the Almond Board of California (which is a real thing) was reportedly encouraging bakers at the convention to incorporate more of the ingredient into their confections.
Today, the internet is filled with copycat recipes from fans trying to recreate Prantl's burnt almond torte at home. Most postulations seem to agree on a relatively straightforward ingredients list of butter, eggs, cake flour, vanilla extract, buttermilk, salt, sugar, and baking powder and soda for the torte. When it comes to that signature burnt honey almond coating, however, copycat approaches begin to vary. Whatever the actual execution, one thing is for sure: Prantl's has its technique down to a science.
Fans nationwide and locally flock to Prantl's for a taste of the torte
According to an Instagram post by the bakery team, Prantl's iconic burnt almond torte cake comprises "Layers of fluffy [yellow] torte cake, filled to perfection [with creamy custard], iced with sweet buttercream & coated in sugary toasted almonds," available in the original custard flavor, or vanilla pastry cream, chocolate, and raspberry flavors. Beyond the intense nutty profile, the torte is all about textural intrigue. Light, airy, cloud-like cake meets the moisture element from the rich custard. On the palate, the torte delivers strong almond and vanilla flavors with a somewhat dry, sturdy texture that showcases the cake over the custard. Unlike many tortes, the treat made famous by Prantl's is square-shaped.
The bakery has even partnered with Goldbelly to ship its famous 8" x 8" x 8" burnt almond torte nationwide (for a not-so-modest fee of $85.95). But, if the site's trove of glowing customer reviews is any indication, fans seem happy to foot the price tag. Fans rave, "A hometown favorite for years and never disappoints! Love Prantls but this is a memory maker cake!" and "One of the best cakes I've ever had! So many complex and sweet, earthy flavors that made it an amazing cake!" For Pittsburgh locals, the same 8" x 8" x 8" torte runs for $39.89, available at any of Prantl's five locations.