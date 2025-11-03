This Pittsburgh Bakery Is Famous For Its Burnt Almond Torte Since The 1970s

The Keystone State is home to some oddly specific food festivals and a trove of unique regional fare (scrapple and crabfries, anyone?). But, sweet-toothed Pennsylvanians know that for a taste of the best slice of cake in the state, it's gotta be Prantl's.

The bio of Prantl's official Instagram page proudly declares "Home of the Burnt Almond Torte," a favorite for more than half a century. It's the dessert that the HuffPost called "The Greatest Cake America Has Ever Made" in 2014. Earlier this year, The New York Times Wirecutter named Prantl's burnt almond torte as one of the "The 29 Best Retirement Gifts." In other words, the burnt almond torte is arguably Pittsburgh's most famous treat, known for its all-over exterior coating of dark, candied, toasted almond slivers, and made famous by the longstanding local bakery.

Located at 5525 Walnut Street (an aptly charming address for such a beloved bakery), Prantl's flagship location has been serving the local Pittsburgh community for more than 50 years. This past May, its burnt almond torte celebrated its 55th birthday, originally debuting in 1970. Prantl's roots lie in traditional German baking, sporting a wide-ranging menu of apple strudel, breads, brownies, gobs, coffee cakes, danishes, hamantaschens, cookies, pies, and more. But, the burnt almond torte for which the bakery is best-known is a uniquely Pittsburgh creation.