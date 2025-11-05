Our Least Favorite Store-Bought Taco Seasoning Comes From A Popular Chain

Who doesn't love a taco? Some estimates say that Americans eat 4.5 billion tacos a year. The Wall Street Journal once reported that Americans eat 554 million tacos from Jack in the Box alone. Taco Bell says they serve over two billion customers per year, so that 4.5 billion number could be plausible. Part of the allure of a taco is that it's usually quick and easy to make, especially thanks to the availability of pre-made tortillas and seasoning mixes. But when it comes to making a taco with authentic taste, you might want to pass up Taco Bell's Original Taco Seasoning. It completely misses the mark.

Tasting Table ranked 16 different taco seasoning mixes, and we had high hopes for Taco Bell's offering. After all, it's Taco Bell, the most famous taco chain in the world. Yet, somehow, its taco seasoning mix lacks any actual flavor. Our taste tester found that there was no evidence of any exciting taco flavor thanks to an incredibly lackluster ingredients list. The first ingredient is wheat flour and the second is salt. Unsurprisingly, we found that it tastes like salty whole wheat flour. It couldn't even season a grilled chicken breast let alone a whole pound of meat.

The rest of the ingredients include garlic, chili peppers, spice, onions, and paprika, among other things, but it's clear from the taste that these seasonings are used sparingly. Taco Bell has never been known for bold, striking flavors, but this mix is an even milder version of what you might expect.