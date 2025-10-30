Review: Knob Creek's New 21 Year Bourbon Is Worth Every Year Of Its Aging
Even in the busy world of bourbon, Knob Creek is a name that needs no introduction. Since hitting in the market in the early '90s, it has managed to ride the American whiskey boom quite gracefully as a small-batch outfit churning out consistently delicious product. I've long maintained that Knob Creek's reliably available core items represent some of the best values in the category; its entry-level 9 Year release is one of the best-tasting bourbons you can get for under $50. But whiskey fans should brace themselves for some good news: More than three decades after launching, Knob Creek is finally adding a brand-new age statement to its lineup with the inaugural release of its 21-year-old Kentucky straight bourbon.
As a longtime fan of the brand, I was thrilled when I received the invite to be one of the very first members of the public to try this landmark product at a special tasting in the SoHo neighborhood of Manhattan. Still, I was able to put my decade and a half of experience as a New York City bar owner, spirits expert, and tasting note writer to use as an objective taster to see if this coveted bottle could live up to expectations. Even with my fandom parked firmly to the side, I was truly surprised by my findings. Here's everything I learned as one of the lucky few who got an early sampling of the latest from Knob Creek.
Price and availability
As I've already mentioned, part of what makes Knob Creek so endearing is that it hasn't become an elusive find on the shelf or on the back bar of your favorite watering hole. But while bottles of the 9 Year, 12 Year, and 18 Year bourbons might remain relatively accessible, the jury is still out on whether that will be the case for the distillery's oldest age expression.
The good news is that you likely won't have to wait to get your hands on a bottle. As of October 28, 2025, Knob Creek 21 Year Kentucky Straight Bourbon Whiskey is available across the U.S. in bars and retailers. As you might expect, it also comes in on the higher end of the price scale for its age range at $250 per bottle (compared to $35, $60, and $170 for the 9 Year, 12 Year, and 18 Year, respectively). While it's certainly not the cheapest thing on the shelf, the age on the bottle should make this come as no surprise.
There's no telling whether or not this bottle will be available for long. The distillery is explicitly listing the milestone age expression as a limited release, which means there's no guarantee there will be another batch to replace it when supplies run out. You might want to act quickly if you're hoping to score a bottle without a secondary market upcharge.
Taste test
Right off the bat, I feel like I need to hand it to the Knob Creek team for how this special tasting was organized. To help provide a grounding point for the latest release, we were poured a sample of the 18 Year alongside the 21 Year. As someone who has planned and led spirits tastings for years, I can't think of a better way to help someone contextualize what's in their glass and create a basis for comparison.
The 21 Year poured a dark caramel color in the glass, barely discernible from its 3-year-younger counterpart at first blush. The first whiff I got from the glass brought to mind freshly torched crème brûlée, melted caramel fondue, and a nose that was overall well-rounded. By comparison, it had slightly less spice and tobacco on the nose than the 18 Year, but not in a way that convinced me it would be any less complex.
Fortunately, my nose was correct. The first sip revealed a beautifully integrated flavor profile of ripe dark fruit, salted caramel, and a luxuriously velvety mouthfeel. Perhaps most importantly, there was no hint of woody tannins or overtly woody notes that some bourbons around this age mark can begin to show. The hefty 100-proof bourbon did provide some heat on the finish, but adding a couple of drops of water helped reveal extra layers of melded flavors, including upside-down toffee pudding, baking chocolate, maraschino cherry, and subtle tobacco notes.
How to drink the bourbon
Besides the aforementioned side-by-side comparison provided to us, there are plenty of important details to keep in mind if you don't want to make any common bourbon tasting mistakes — especially when you're dealing with a higher-proof aged bourbon like Knob Creek 21 Year. As always, it should start with choosing the right glassware, which, in this case, just so happened to be my go-to choice for serious sampling: the Glencairn tulip-shaped glass. Of course, I'll usually switch to a more casual glass once I'm sitting back and enjoying a whiskey, but these specialty vessels can help accentuate aromas and pinpoint flavors for the best sensory experience.
Even though I'm always willing to take a sip of a properly neat bourbon to get a good basis, the next step can come as a surprise to some bourbon fans: adding some water. Whether it's a solitary drop, a single cube, or a tiny splash, this helps open up the bourbon (especially one at 100 proof like the 21 Year) and unlock flavor compounds that would otherwise stay buried or hard to pick up. Still dubious? Knob Creek master distillers Fred and Freddie Noe actively encourage this when sipping for true enjoyment.
I also suggest the "Kentucky chew" for your first few sips. As opposed to just passing the spirit over your tongue, you can maximize aeration and flavor expression by leaving your mouth ever so slightly open and moving your jaw in a chewing motion to ensure it spreads across your entire palate for a few seconds before finally swallowing.
Is Knob Creek 21 Year bourbon worth the investment?
The release of the Knob Creek 21 Year brings the brand into a new era, pushing its lineup past the two-decade mark for the first time on a non-collaboration blend. But despite the milestone, any bourbon drinker knows that an age statement is no guarantee of a quality product. Along with all of the other nuances and craft that go into making a great whiskey, maturation is truly an art form unto itself. In this case, Knob Creek appears to have hit the mark with its oldest age expression to date. Even as a longtime fan of Knob Creek's higher-proof bourbon lineup, the 21 Year proves that the Noes aren't happy releasing just anything for the sake of gaining attention. This bottle shows true craftsmanship and nuance at a precarious point in an aging whiskey's life cycle, resulting in a memorably complex spirit that only deepens my respect for the brand.
Of course, not everyone will be keen to spend $250 on a bottle of bourbon — and to be certain, this MSRP is still on the higher side compared to others in the same age range. But given the current state of the market, it seems like a very reasonable price to pay for what could be a standout release for 2025. At the very least, this bottle can live on your bar cart for special occasions or make for a great gift for any bourbon fan in your life.