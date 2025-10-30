Review: Knob Creek's New 21 Year Bourbon Is Worth Every Year Of Its Aging

Even in the busy world of bourbon, Knob Creek is a name that needs no introduction. Since hitting in the market in the early '90s, it has managed to ride the American whiskey boom quite gracefully as a small-batch outfit churning out consistently delicious product. I've long maintained that Knob Creek's reliably available core items represent some of the best values in the category; its entry-level 9 Year release is one of the best-tasting bourbons you can get for under $50. But whiskey fans should brace themselves for some good news: More than three decades after launching, Knob Creek is finally adding a brand-new age statement to its lineup with the inaugural release of its 21-year-old Kentucky straight bourbon.

As a longtime fan of the brand, I was thrilled when I received the invite to be one of the very first members of the public to try this landmark product at a special tasting in the SoHo neighborhood of Manhattan. Still, I was able to put my decade and a half of experience as a New York City bar owner, spirits expert, and tasting note writer to use as an objective taster to see if this coveted bottle could live up to expectations. Even with my fandom parked firmly to the side, I was truly surprised by my findings. Here's everything I learned as one of the lucky few who got an early sampling of the latest from Knob Creek.