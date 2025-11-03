The Boozy Secret To Julia Child's Jelly Roll Cake Is Simple, Yet Delicious

There's something timeless, festive, and downright merry about a classic jelly roll cake. They are generally simple in flavor and ingredients, but our favorite Francophile chef, Julia Child, brings her jelly roll to the next level with the infusion of booze — either orange liqueur or kirsch, a brandy made from cherries — for a punchy surprise and a flavor boost.

Jelly roll cakes, with their signature swirls and just-so layers of jam, are impressive-looking and difficult to get just right, even for a seasoned baker with the best jelly roll pan. Just ask many of the contestants on "The Great British Bake Off," although they call it a Swiss Roll over in the U.K. In a segment of her show, Child suggests letting your soft, thin sponge cool for at least 10 minutes before attempting to turn it over and add your fillings. Then, that's when the fun begins.

Once it's ready to go, she takes a bottle of liqueur, partly covers the top with her thumb, then sprinkles about a tablespoon of liquid right on top of the plain cake, though she doesn't actually measure. The liqueur doesn't completely soak the cake so it falls to bits, but it adds some moisture and delicious boozy flavor.