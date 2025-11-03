Why It's Such A Big Mistake To Cover Prime Rib While It Cooks

If you were to rate kitchen mistakes on a scale of 1 to 10, where 1 is confusing "tsp" with "Tbsp" and 10 is grabbing powdered sugar instead of flour, then covering prime rib while it cooks would score a solid 9.5. Not only would you have wasted a small fortune spent at the butcher's, but putting a lid on the pan as the meat cooks would've left you with a roast that was "too moist" and missing a crisp crust, according to Chef Jean-Pierre. The French celebrity chef, who (as a 12-year-old) worked at a local butcher's shop, spoke to Tasting Table about avoidable mistakes when cooking prime rib.

The prime rib is a premium cut taken from the most tender part of the cow: the meat attached to the ribs. A four-bone prime rib can cost close to $250 – if you follow the one-pound-per-person rule, this can feed at least eight dinner guests. The best technique to cook the meat is to reverse sear it. Instead of searing the outside on a hot skillet and then basting it to make sure the inside cooks through, when it come to prime rib, you want to first season and cook it low-and-slow in an oven, before moving it to a pan to give it a quick sizzle and a nice crust.

"In this case, you do want the outer surface of your roast to dry out further. That way, when you reverse sear, you get a super crispy, melt-in-your-mouth bite," Jean-Pierre said. "If you choose to cover the roast while it's cooking, it may remain too moist and could miss out on a sizzling, crunchy exterior from the reverse sear."