Guy Fieri Thinks It's Totally Worth Keeping Your Leftover Broccoli Stems. Here's Why

While vegetables aren't the first thing that comes to mind when we think of Guy Fieri, it's nice to know that even the mayor of Flavortown loves his greens. Although most of his advice is meat-related, one of our favorite Guy Fieri cooking tips to live by is to save and use your leftover broccoli stems. In his recipe for a creamy broccoli fennel slaw, Fieri uses not just the standard cabbage and carrot combination for his slaw but also thinly sliced fennel and a surprise ingredient: julienned broccoli stems.

When people buy broccoli, they normally purchase both the crown of florets and the stem together, still intact, but usually wind up cooking and eating only the florets up top. They might seem like part of the vegetable that you'd just toss, or ideally throw in the compost, but the stems of broccoli are actually hiding a delicious center that should never go to waste.

Once you get past the outer layers of the stems, you're rewarded by a crisp center with a delicate taste that shouldn't go to waste. Start by trimming off any tiny arms or leaves attached to the stems, then use a vegetable peeler to remove the tough, woody exterior of the stems to reveal the pale greenish-white of the soft, tender interior. From there, you can slice what's left of the stems into thin planks and then slice those planks into thin matchsticks to get the perfect strips for a crunchy slaw.