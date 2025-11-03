The Overrated Coffee Appliance You Should Think Twice About Before Buying

These days there are countless ways to make coffee at home, with these coffee-brewing methods running the gamut from the simple pour-over to complex and potentially confusing espresso machines. They can all brew your morning coffee, but while some brew a quality cup, others just don't pass muster. According to Matt Woodburn-Simmonds, ex-barista and founder of Home Coffee Expert, the increasingly common single-serving coffee makers, like Keurig and Nespresso machines, are better avoided.

These machines are convenient for certain settings, like a hotel or the waiting room at an auto mechanic. In those places, the ability to brew a single cup of coffee without much fuss can be a boon. But in your own kitchen, they are more of a burden. "You have to buy specific pods which hugely limit your choice and can end up being very expensive in the long run," Woodburn-Simmonds says. "Especially if you like a lot of coffee." But the cost of operating these machines is far from the only concern.

"There is also the waste to consider," Woodburn-Simmonds continues. "Three or four pods per day, every day, is a lot of waste. Even if you recycle them it's much, much worse than buying bags of beans for a super automatic machine or to grind yourself." From an environmental perspective, Nespresso pods are more sustainable than Keurig, as they are made from aluminum and can easily be recycled, but in either case you are still creating a lot of waste.