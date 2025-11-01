Turkey Trot Your Way To Wawa For A Taste Of The 'Gobbler' Thanksgiving Sub

Temperatures are dropping, the days are getting shorter (and colder), and the holidays are on the horizon. Obviously, that means it's time for the Wawa Gobbler. What originated as a dairy in 1902, Wawa is now a vast network of convenience stores (and gas stations) offering much more that sustenance for your vehicle. In fact, Wawa has since become a bonafide food market, serving freshly made hoagies (submarine sandwiches) since the 1970's. Back in the days of bell-bottoms and disco, the sandwiches were pre-made and sold at the register, but thanks to modern, self-order kiosks, you can order practically anything from Wawa, from a variety of hot and cold subs to salads, bowls, side dishes, and more.

One seasonal item patrons crave all year is the Wawa Gobbler. How do I know this? Because I'm a food writer from Pennsylvania and, like anyone from the East Coast, I'm quite familiar with the Wawa fixation. I'm also privy to the annual quest for the Thanksgiving-themed hoagie. This year, I decided to sample the massive sub and report back with my honest review. This is the time of year everyone says, "You get the Gobbler yet?", so it's about time I did my job.