Torpedo Vs Sub: What's The Difference Between These Sandwiches?

You've probably heard a "sub" or "submarine sandwich" being ordered at your local sandwich shop plenty of times — a nice Italian sub might even be your favorite on-the-go item. If you're from New York, New Jersey, or Connecticut, your sandwich might even be called a "torpedo."

Obviously, your local shop and all of the best subs in LA aren't secretly a front for the military. A "submarine sandwich" is called such simply because it kinda looks like a submarine when you think about it, having that same elongated, cylindrical shape, just that your sandwich is meatier and not quite as waterproof. "Torpedoes" are the same idea — people started calling them this because they look like torpedo missiles that, fun fact, are shot out of submarines.

What's even funnier is that, by all means and purposes, subs and torpedo sandwiches are practically the same thing: a long bread roll of six inches or more (anything less doesn't count), split lengthwise and stuffed full of ingredients like meat, cheese, lettuce, and tomatoes (there are plenty of ways to upgrade your meatball sub too). Some places make torpedoes a bit slimmer than subs to mimic the same size difference between the real-life military hardware. But honestly, when's the last time you've looked at the width of your sandwich when you tucked in? Call it a sub or a torpedo — you're likely getting the same thing.