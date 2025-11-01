The Worst Sprite Flavor Of All Is Limited Edition (And Should Stay That Way)

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

When two worlds collide, the result isn't always "the best of both worlds." Sometimes, mashups miss the mark, which is ruefully the case when it comes to Sprite + Tea. In Tasting Table's definitive ranking of six Sprite flavors, Sprite + Tea came in last place.

Initially, the flavor was inspired by a fan creation that gained traction on social media in the summer of 2023. Foodies were steeping tea bags in their Sprite for a few minutes before drinking it, yielding a crisp, bubbly, slightly tea-tinged sipper. In response, The Coca-Cola Company released an official product following the viral trend — and, at least in the pre-release stages, Sprite + Tea won a Fabi Award at the National Restaurant Association Show. In May of 2025, the company launched Sprite + Tea as a limited-time-only summertime product, slated to last through October. In an official press release, The Coca-Cola Company called Sprite + Tea an "amber-colored sparkling beverage" that "strik[es] a smooth and refreshing balance of the complementary flavors." In execution, however, this wannabe Arnold Palmer misses the mark.

Our taste tester, self-proclaimed as "a general fan of Arnold Palmers and similar lemonade-tea mixes" notes, "[W]hat seemed a promising concept didn't deliver, partially because of the Sprite's signature lime flavor ... The black tea and lime flavors fought for attention and the black tea was entirely too strong." Overall, the result was a wholly "unbalanced" product that proved unpleasant going down.