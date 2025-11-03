Bring Texas Roadhouse Rolls To Your Thanksgiving Table With A Secret Ordering Trick

There's nothing quite like those warm, pillowy Texas Roadhouse rolls, especially when they're dipped in that sweet cinnamon butter. There are very few restaurant items legendary enough to inspire entire lines of merchandise from pool floats to ornaments; these rolls are truly a cult favorite. But the best part is, there's a way to bring all that buttery goodness to your own home for this upcoming Thanksgiving season.

We're not talking about mastering some copycat recipe either, so you can breathe a sigh of relief. We're talking about lassoing real frozen rolls from your local Texas Roadhouse steakhouse. Right around major holidays — like Thanksgiving — the chain allows customers to pre-order dozens of rolls and cinnamon butter to pick up and bake at home. The rolls typically cost $4.99 per dozen, and you can additionally tack on an 8-ounce tub of cinnamon butter for another $1.99 –a steal in and of itself! For smaller crowds, half-dozens may also be available for around $2.49.

The rolls come both frozen and uncooked, so there will be some preparation involved. But that also means that you'll get to enjoy fresh-from-the-oven rolls, just like the ones at the restaurant. It's also worth noting that this option may not be available at every Texas Roadhouse franchise, wait times can vary, and supplies are often limited. So, it's best to contact your local restaurant ahead of time to ask about availability.