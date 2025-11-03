Bring Texas Roadhouse Rolls To Your Thanksgiving Table With A Secret Ordering Trick
There's nothing quite like those warm, pillowy Texas Roadhouse rolls, especially when they're dipped in that sweet cinnamon butter. There are very few restaurant items legendary enough to inspire entire lines of merchandise from pool floats to ornaments; these rolls are truly a cult favorite. But the best part is, there's a way to bring all that buttery goodness to your own home for this upcoming Thanksgiving season.
We're not talking about mastering some copycat recipe either, so you can breathe a sigh of relief. We're talking about lassoing real frozen rolls from your local Texas Roadhouse steakhouse. Right around major holidays — like Thanksgiving — the chain allows customers to pre-order dozens of rolls and cinnamon butter to pick up and bake at home. The rolls typically cost $4.99 per dozen, and you can additionally tack on an 8-ounce tub of cinnamon butter for another $1.99 –a steal in and of itself! For smaller crowds, half-dozens may also be available for around $2.49.
The rolls come both frozen and uncooked, so there will be some preparation involved. But that also means that you'll get to enjoy fresh-from-the-oven rolls, just like the ones at the restaurant. It's also worth noting that this option may not be available at every Texas Roadhouse franchise, wait times can vary, and supplies are often limited. So, it's best to contact your local restaurant ahead of time to ask about availability.
How to order and bake your frozen rolls
Purchasing a batch of frozen rolls is somewhat of a secretive process, even at participating locations. You can't just order them online the same way you would a cooked order of rolls from Texas Roadhouse (the chain has an option on its online menu, under "Sides & Extras", to order a dozen rolls or a half dozen rolls for $5.99 or $3.49, respectively).
For the frozen rolls, customers must place an order either in person or over the phone. Customers who have taken advantage of the hack before say there is also sometimes a sign-up sheet. In either case, the rolls are then typically ready for pick-up the week of Thanksgiving. At other locations, customers might have to come to the restaurant on a set date and physically stand in line in order to get in on the rolls.
If you're wondering how to bake your buttery rolls once acquired, the process is fairly simple. On Facebook, one customer shared the instruction sheet given to her by Texas Roadhouse. It says to let the rolls warm to room temperature before brushing them with margarine and arranging them on a baking sheet two inches apart. Then, bake for four minutes, turn the tray halfway, and then continue baking for another four to six minutes. Lastly, give them another brush of melted butter or margarine while still hot, and there you go. The star of Thanksgiving dinner, ready in minutes.