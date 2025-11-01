Why You Should Reprogram Your Nespresso Machine For The Best Coffee

Nespresso machines make life so much easier. You can wake up in the morning and have a fresh, delicious espresso at the press of a button, or change up what type of coffee you want on a whim. There's no fancy grinder or milk jugs, no spills or mess. But although you can pretty much plug them in and hit go, you should reprogram your Nespresso machine if you want the best results.

We asked Matt Woodburn-Simmonds, Ex-Barista and Founder of Home Coffee Expert, for all of his Nespresso machine tips and tricks, and one was to change the volume of water being used for your drinks if you feel you're not getting the best flavor. The reason for doing so might just be down to taste, or you might feel like certain pods you're trying out are getting too watered down.

Woodburn-Simmonds says, "Some Nespresso capsules are designed to be brewed longer or shorter. You may feel the standard length from your machine under- or over-extracts these pods, so adjusting can give you a better balanced coffee." Every Nespresso machine has automatic settings, but you can easily program any button to brew less or more liquid. For example, an espresso button can switch between 1-ounce to 2.33-ounces, and a lungo button between 2.33-ounces and 3-ounces.