The Worst Newman's Own Frozen Pizza We Tried Was Lacking On All Fronts

Founded by the movie star turned philanthropist, Paul Newman, Newman's Own brand encompasses dozens of products, from a line of salad dressings to pet food. Since the brand donates all of its after-tax profits to charities, Newman's Own products appeal to our morals. But do they appeal to our taste buds? Not always. After tasting six Newman's Own frozen pizzas, our least favorite was lacking on the taste and texture fronts.

Newman's Own four cheese pizza landed in last place, even though it wasn't offensive or inedible. We were looking for pizzas that lived up to the ingredients or toppings listed in their titles, gaining extra points for unique flavors or an extra delicious crust. While a four-cheese pizza is simple, that should give the star ingredients more of a chance to shine. So, we were hoping to savor each different type of cheese's distinct flavors in all their gooey, melted glory. Unfortunately, we couldn't taste anything other than mozzarella.

Worse still was the scant amount of cheese that didn't even cover the tomato sauce. Perhaps if this were a margarita or just a plain cheese pizza, we could've accepted a splotchy cheese topping. The crust was ultra-thin and became overly crispy and crunchy in the time it took to defrost and melt the cheese. A crispy crust with no flop had great potential to contrast a gooey melted cheese topping. But without much cheese, the crust became a rock-hard cracker.