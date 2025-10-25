The Absolute Best Newman's Own Frozen Pizza Has Unbeatable Crust
An elevated frozen pizza ticks the boxes for convenience and comfort. Taste and texture, however, are often another story. Luckily, one offering from Newman's Own delivers in all four departments, and definitely belongs in your grocery cart on your next shopping trip. In Tasting Table's definitive ranking of six Newman's Own frozen pizzas, the brand's Stone-Fired Crust Margherita Pizza swept the competition. Stock this bad boy in your freezer and thank us when pizza time strikes later.
Admittedly, determining which pizza flavor is "the best" partially comes down to personal preference. But for our taste test of the six contenders, we kept an eye out for crust texture and overall flavor. As our reviewer noted, "I'm not one who goes for a margherita pizza too often ... [but] Between the chewy crust, tangy tomato sauce, slabs of mozzarella, and sprinkling of basil, this pizza was nicely balanced and reliant on tried-and-true flavors to really make it shine."
We also gave the margherita pizza high marks for its surprisingly herbaceous basil (freezer considered) and stone-fired crust, which contributes a dimensional char. Overall, Newman's Own margherita pie is straightforward, reliable, and a lot more interesting than its fairly one-note Thin and Crispy Four Cheese Pizza (which we ranked last). Bonus points if you add an extra sprinkle of ribboned fresh basil on top, a drizzle of hot honey, and a chilled orange wine to complete the meal. It's an apt elevation, considering margherita pizza's origin is linked to Italian royalty (pretty dolled up for freezer fare, and we aren't complaining).
Newman's Own Margherita Pizza does the freezer aisle justice
The Newman's Own website and packaging describes its frozen Stone-Fired Crust Margherita Pizza as "Imported from Italy" and "stone fired for a light, airy and crispy, texture" with a "distinctive flavor." That taste profile comprises fior di latte mozzarella, tomato sauce, extra virgin olive oil, and basil, and contains no artificial preservatives. But the texture of that crust was the pizza's standout accolade in our eyes (and stomachs).
When pizza night hits, we're comfortable relying on Newman's Own. The brand pulled a solidly middle placement in our larger ranking of 30 popular frozen pizzas, amidst a myriad of brands like California Pizza Kitchen, Amy's, and DiGiorno. Its price among competitor offerings is also solidly reliable; at a Walmart in Chicago, the 13.1-ounce pizza runs for $7.92. And Target customer reviews of Newman's Own Stone-Fired Crust Margherita Pizza agree with our assessment: "As far as frozen pizzas go, this one is as close to a fresh pizza as it gets"; "LOVE. This pizza is the perfect change for a pizza rut. You can taste the basil so perfectly"; and "Hands down the best frozen pizza. Taste so good. I still can't believe it's a frozen pizza."
Walmart customers also rave about the Newman's Own pizza, writing, "Real Italian flavor! If you're looking for a very thin crust with delicious flavor this is the perfect pie. Simple and clean ingredients." Others noted, "Bought 3 different types of the Newman pizza and the margherita was by far our favorite. [Will] definitely be adding this to the rotation."