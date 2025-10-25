The Absolute Best Newman's Own Frozen Pizza Has Unbeatable Crust

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

An elevated frozen pizza ticks the boxes for convenience and comfort. Taste and texture, however, are often another story. Luckily, one offering from Newman's Own delivers in all four departments, and definitely belongs in your grocery cart on your next shopping trip. In Tasting Table's definitive ranking of six Newman's Own frozen pizzas, the brand's Stone-Fired Crust Margherita Pizza swept the competition. Stock this bad boy in your freezer and thank us when pizza time strikes later.

Admittedly, determining which pizza flavor is "the best" partially comes down to personal preference. But for our taste test of the six contenders, we kept an eye out for crust texture and overall flavor. As our reviewer noted, "I'm not one who goes for a margherita pizza too often ... [but] Between the chewy crust, tangy tomato sauce, slabs of mozzarella, and sprinkling of basil, this pizza was nicely balanced and reliant on tried-and-true flavors to really make it shine."

We also gave the margherita pizza high marks for its surprisingly herbaceous basil (freezer considered) and stone-fired crust, which contributes a dimensional char. Overall, Newman's Own margherita pie is straightforward, reliable, and a lot more interesting than its fairly one-note Thin and Crispy Four Cheese Pizza (which we ranked last). Bonus points if you add an extra sprinkle of ribboned fresh basil on top, a drizzle of hot honey, and a chilled orange wine to complete the meal. It's an apt elevation, considering margherita pizza's origin is linked to Italian royalty (pretty dolled up for freezer fare, and we aren't complaining).