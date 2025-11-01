How Long Should You Boil Fresh Corn On The Cob? Here's The Ideal Time

While one of the best ways to cook corn on the cob is on a grill, you don't always have time to use this method. It takes a while to get the grill ready and heat up the charcoal — and if the weather is bad, you might just not feel like cooking outside. So if you can't grill it, boiling corn in lemon sugar water is a fast, easy option that still results in plump, flavorful kernels.

Before you get to boiling, however, you should know how long the corn should stay on the stovetop so that you don't overcook it. If you boil corn on the cob for too long, the starches in the corn will absorb too much water, and the pectin in the kernels, which is responsible for that perfect, crisp texture, will break down. In the end, the corn will lose its flavor and the kernels will get mushy and waterlogged.

The ideal time to have your ears of corn in boiling water is between three and five minutes for fresh corn, and five to eight minutes for frozen corn. You should make sure you aren't putting too many ears in one pot, as crowding the corn can affect cook time and the final texture of the corn. When the corn is done, the kernels should look plump and bright yellow, and they should have a tender yet crisp texture.