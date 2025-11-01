How Long Should You Boil Fresh Corn On The Cob? Here's The Ideal Time
While one of the best ways to cook corn on the cob is on a grill, you don't always have time to use this method. It takes a while to get the grill ready and heat up the charcoal — and if the weather is bad, you might just not feel like cooking outside. So if you can't grill it, boiling corn in lemon sugar water is a fast, easy option that still results in plump, flavorful kernels.
Before you get to boiling, however, you should know how long the corn should stay on the stovetop so that you don't overcook it. If you boil corn on the cob for too long, the starches in the corn will absorb too much water, and the pectin in the kernels, which is responsible for that perfect, crisp texture, will break down. In the end, the corn will lose its flavor and the kernels will get mushy and waterlogged.
The ideal time to have your ears of corn in boiling water is between three and five minutes for fresh corn, and five to eight minutes for frozen corn. You should make sure you aren't putting too many ears in one pot, as crowding the corn can affect cook time and the final texture of the corn. When the corn is done, the kernels should look plump and bright yellow, and they should have a tender yet crisp texture.
For best results, cook your corn off the heat
There is another method for cooking corn on the cob on the stovetop that is even simpler and more low-maintenance. Once the water boils, add butter to the boiling water and then put your corn in the pot, put a lid on it, turn off the burner, and remove the pot from the heat. Put the pot of corn on a trivet on your kitchen countertop or on a cool stove burner. Then let it sit for eight to 10 minutes.
The corn will continue to cook in the hot water, getting tender and reaching the ideal texture. There is no risk of overcooking your corn when you use this method, and the corn will stay hot until you are ready to serve it. This is actually also a great method to use to cook broccoli if you like to serve yours slightly crisp rather than mushy.