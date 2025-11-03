The Real Dishes Behind Your Favorite Disney Films

The song "Be Our Guest" from Disney's 1991 "Beauty and the Beast" mentions multiple French foods, including cheese soufflé. This is just one French hospitality reference made within a castle context, and it's appropriate.

The first soufflé recipe is found in "Le Cuisinier Moderne" from 1742. Written by Vincent La Chapelle, the English title was "The Modern Cook: Containing Instructions for Preparing and Ordering Publick Entertainments for the Tables of Princes, Ambassadors, Noblemen, and Magistrates." This collection was fit for aristocracy, with recipes and plating tips specifically for estate and manor head cooks. This might sound familiar to fans of the 1991 film, as those who present the cheese soufflé are estate staff, and they've made it for a woman whom they hope will fall in love with the royal owner ... in other words, she could be the future lady of the estate, and therefore is a potential aristocrat. Paired with the fact that the movie is based on the story, "La Belle et la Bête," written during the 1700s, the reference seems particularly apt.

Soufflé is, in itself, a work of art. When I was studying culinary arts, our final exam involved making a perfect cheese soufflé. It takes years to master, so seeing the puffy, golden dish dance across the table in "Be Our Guest" is impressive. Clearly, the staff has been cooking long enough to make a soufflé that's not only sky-high, but can stay that way even while dancing. Either the prince could afford the best chefs who came with this knowledge, which speaks to his status, or they've just been trapped long enough to master the technique in-house, which speaks to the severity of the curse. Regardless, its inclusion supports the plot and its world-building.