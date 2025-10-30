California's Best Steakhouse Is Right In The Heart Of Hollywood

If you're looking to celebrate an anniversary, treat yourself on your birthday, or wine and dine a potential client, a good steakhouse is hard to beat. For the high prices, you expect impeccable service, an inviting atmosphere, and, of course, a perfectly seared steak served with scrumptious sides. If you want the best of the best steakhouses in the Golden State, there's really only one fine dining establishment that you should consider. We're talking about the ritzy Gwen steakhouse on Sunset Boulevard.

It's a true labor of love started by Australian brothers Curtis and Luke Stone, who handle the Michelin-starred cuisine and business side, respectively. Opened in 2016, Gwen is a part-butcher shop and part-restaurant. Since then, this Los Angeles steakhouse has built a reputation for having absolutely mouthwatering cuts of dry-aged meat on display, an ornately decorated interior in an Art Deco style, and the mesmerizing fire pit where much of the cooking happens. Sure, the food is indulgent, but the atmosphere is next level, with the striking crystal chandeliers, leather banquettes that have a dusty green hue, and industrial flooring that screams high-end.