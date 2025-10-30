California's Best Steakhouse Is Right In The Heart Of Hollywood
If you're looking to celebrate an anniversary, treat yourself on your birthday, or wine and dine a potential client, a good steakhouse is hard to beat. For the high prices, you expect impeccable service, an inviting atmosphere, and, of course, a perfectly seared steak served with scrumptious sides. If you want the best of the best steakhouses in the Golden State, there's really only one fine dining establishment that you should consider. We're talking about the ritzy Gwen steakhouse on Sunset Boulevard.
It's a true labor of love started by Australian brothers Curtis and Luke Stone, who handle the Michelin-starred cuisine and business side, respectively. Opened in 2016, Gwen is a part-butcher shop and part-restaurant. Since then, this Los Angeles steakhouse has built a reputation for having absolutely mouthwatering cuts of dry-aged meat on display, an ornately decorated interior in an Art Deco style, and the mesmerizing fire pit where much of the cooking happens. Sure, the food is indulgent, but the atmosphere is next level, with the striking crystal chandeliers, leather banquettes that have a dusty green hue, and industrial flooring that screams high-end.
What to order at Gwen in Los Angeles
If you're lucky enough to get a reservation or score a walk-in table at Gwen, you can't go wrong with anything on the menu. Even the bread and butter is mind-blowing. But there are a few other standout favorites that will make your experience unforgettable. For starters, you can't pass up on Gwen's house-made charcuterie featuring only the finest cured salami, mussels, and spreads. You'll also want to indulge in the Dungeness crab salad or the creamy and savory chicken liver mousse.
And for the main event, if money's no object, you've got to go with the 36-ounce, 30-day dry-aged ribeye — a feast for the senses. It'll set you back a couple of hundred dollars, but every bite is a juicy and tender delight for your palate. This one practically begs to be paired with the signature duck fat-roasted potatoes tossed with tarragon, vinegar, and rosemary, and the Josper-roasted carrots, a bright and aromatic side brought to life by the tikka masala spice and citrus yogurt. Whether you stop in for a glass of wine, pick up a cut of premium meat from Gwen's butcher shop, or sample the seasonal menu, you won't leave disappointed.