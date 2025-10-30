The Old-School Southern Salad Dressing That Came Before Ranch (And Tastes Even Tangier)

Before ranch slathered every salad bar in America, Southerners had a buttermilk dressing of their own. It's built on ingredients found in nearly every farmhouse kitchen: cultured buttermilk, mayonnaise, lemon juice, garlic, chopped chives and whatever other herbs are on hand. The main distinction between this dressing and the viscous, white emulsion we know (and love) as ranch is that the latter usually contains thickening components, like sour cream, or just a lot more mayonnaise. Store-bought versions also usually include onion powder and a bunch of stabilizers and preservatives. The OG buttermilk dressing is instead a little thinner, but a lot brighter and tangier.

Buttermilk dressing is great example of the thrift of using food byproducts smartly. Fresh milk is precious, and back in the day, nothing went to waste. So, leftover buttermilk (the liquid left after butter was churned) was a ready and obvious source of acidity. There's actually many different ways to use up leftover buttermilk. It famously gives biscuits a light and fluffy texture, tenderizes fried chicken, and, case in point, also brings depth and intrigue to salads — something people knew before bottled dressings were an option.

The sharp yet creamy flavor profile of old-fashioned buttermilk dressing comes across a little simpler than the buttermilk ranch we know today, but it's no less delicious. It might even be a bit more texturally palatable to some, akin to a vinaigrette than a gelatinous goo — sorry, Hidden Valley Ranch! Thanks to the union of two tart elements, lemon and cultured buttermilk, the Southern dressing tastes tangier, and is thin enough to adhere to lettuce without drowning it.