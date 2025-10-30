The Bottled Drink Thrifty Shoppers Always Leave On The Shelf In Grocery Stores

Being a thrifty grocery shopper isn't only about buying items on sale. You have to consider factors beyond a product's price tag — including whether or not it's a better value to whip up something similar at home. In the case of bottled smoothies, the convenience of a pre-made drink isn't worth the trade-off in nutrition, taste, and price, which are just some of the many reasons why smoothies are one of the common store-bought foods frugal shoppers avoid.

Pre-made smoothie beverages are certainly easy to take on the go, but that's really the only advantage they have over homemade recipes. Smoothies usually command a higher price than other fruity beverages like juice, especially if shoppers think they can replace a meal. But, while the word "smoothie" implies whole ingredients like fresh fruits, veggies, and dairy, the reality is that most commercial smoothies are mainly composed of sugar and don't satisfy your appetite.

If you want all the benefits of whole fruits, including vitamins, minerals, and satiating fiber, you're not going to find them in a bottled smoothie — especially the cheaper ones. While the best bottled smoothie brands taste decent, nothing holds a candle to a thick, cool, freshly-blended version. Bottled smoothies make you pay a high markup for the least satisfactory form of the drink, making them a terrible value, even if you can score a few bottles on sale.