This Store-Bought Taco Seasoning Easily Bests Others To Take The Crown
No matter what day of the week, there's nothing like enjoying a plate of your favorite tacos. It's easier than ever to prepare your taco recipe of choice thanks to the many varieties of store-bought taco seasoning. Save yourself the time and effort of making your own spice blend by choosing a convenient packet or jar. Tasting Table ranked a number of store-bought taco seasonings from worst to best and determined that Cholula wins out over all.
Per Tasting Table's assessment, Cholula Original Taco Seasoning Mix is the clear winner by far. The heat and smokiness of the piquin and arbol chiles complement the time-tested mixture of herbs, including paprika, oregano, garlic, onion, and just a whisper of sugar, creating a full-bodied and unforgettable taste. Additionally, while white corn flour is not necessarily a spice itself, this additive helps the overall substance and consistency of the taco seasoning to better adhere to your taco meat and create a substantial sauce.
If you don't know how to make your own taco seasoning, this store-bought version easily brings the heat with minimal effort. Customer reviews echo this sentiment, singing the praises of Cholula original taco seasoning as "by far the best there is on the market," and "a game changer" for its versatility to season more than just tacos.
Tips for using Cholula original taco seasoning
Using this store-bought taco seasoning is as simple as can be. Starting with a pound of ground beef, or your protein of choice, brown the meat in a skillet and drain the fat before adding one packet of the store-bought seasoning and three-quarters of a cup of water. Let the sauce simmer and thicken to a desired texture before loading up tortillas or taco shells with the mixture. For an even more flavorful sauce, swap in a portion of store-bought or homemade beef or chicken stock in place of water.
While some reviews criticize its level of spiciness, others recommend alternative uses for the store-bought spice blend. In addition to being used as a seasoning for tacos, you can also use it as a dry rub for pieces of beef or chicken, shaken on top of a bowl of freshly popped popcorn, or sprinkled over a batch of loaded French fries as the ideal finishing touch.
If the spiciness of this taco seasoning is a concern, there are also some ways to temper the heat with clever ingredient additions. To quench the fire of spicy food, use a bit of dairy or even oil. For tacos, a generous sprinkle of shredded cheese, cheese sauce, or a dollop of sour cream will work wonders. Additionally, you can use slightly less seasoning than an entire packet of seasoning and save the leftovers in a jar or other airtight container to use in different dishes.