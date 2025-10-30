This Store-Bought Taco Seasoning Easily Bests Others To Take The Crown

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

No matter what day of the week, there's nothing like enjoying a plate of your favorite tacos. It's easier than ever to prepare your taco recipe of choice thanks to the many varieties of store-bought taco seasoning. Save yourself the time and effort of making your own spice blend by choosing a convenient packet or jar. Tasting Table ranked a number of store-bought taco seasonings from worst to best and determined that Cholula wins out over all.

Per Tasting Table's assessment, Cholula Original Taco Seasoning Mix is the clear winner by far. The heat and smokiness of the piquin and arbol chiles complement the time-tested mixture of herbs, including paprika, oregano, garlic, onion, and just a whisper of sugar, creating a full-bodied and unforgettable taste. Additionally, while white corn flour is not necessarily a spice itself, this additive helps the overall substance and consistency of the taco seasoning to better adhere to your taco meat and create a substantial sauce.

If you don't know how to make your own taco seasoning, this store-bought version easily brings the heat with minimal effort. Customer reviews echo this sentiment, singing the praises of Cholula original taco seasoning as "by far the best there is on the market," and "a game changer" for its versatility to season more than just tacos.