Your Countertops Will Thank You For This Under-$10 Ikea Storage Solution

Kitchen organization is no small feat when you consider the seemingly never-ending stream of food, spices, condiments, cookware, utensils, tools, and more to contend with. You want kitchen items grouped according to where you use them. You want them easy to see and grab, yet out of your way. You want things to remain in their best condition, both for ease of use and for a nice, stress-free look. Luckily, Ikea consistently produces items to facilitate organization hacks that create more kitchen countertop space. Our latest favorites are cheap, durable, effective, and stylish to boot: the 365+ metal food storage baskets, and it's just $7.99 for two of them.

At about 5½ x 5½ x 4 inches, these baskets can hold plenty, but are compact enough to sit seamlessly on counters, in cabinets, or on pantry shelves, solo or stacked. This makes them versatile; they're perfect for organizing your spices, teas, coffee pods, cookie cutters, granola bars, or snack packs — you get the idea. In green or yellow metal mesh, they're modern and cheery, and you can easily see what's inside each one, so you're not rooting around for things. Keeping kitchen items in these baskets prevents a cluttered, messy appearance. The baskets can also prevent perishable items from getting jammed in the back of a cabinet and forgotten about before they expire. Plus, all the items stored inside stay contained, so it takes a half-second to move them if you need that counter space.