Give Cheap Bourbon A Better, Sippable Taste With This Kitchen Gadget

Grab your blender, but don't be afraid to evaluate your bourbon, too. Take a look at all the best bourbons of 2025 (so far). These bottles are all flavor-forward, from butterscotch to toasty oak and creamy vanilla — no "overwhelming smack of ethanol" in sight. So, where do these harsher alcohol notes come from? And is there always a correlation with price?

The secret often lies with age. The longer bourbon remains in a barrel, the more nuanced its flavors become. Lengthy aging also increases exposure to the angel's share, whereby ethanol evaporates, creating a mysterious disappearance of bourbon and imparting a subtler touch. Naturally, these longer processes tend to increase production costs and product prices, which leaves a correlation between cheaper bourbon and stronger alcohol notes.Time is money.

This is a trend, rather than a definitive rule, though. Cost and quality don't always go hand-in-hand. Incidentally, one of the best ways to tell the difference between high-quality and low-quality bourbon is by checking for a detailed label. Great bourbon wears its heart on its sleeve — whether it's $50 or $399 a bottle. Look for labels that spill the beans on age, distillery, and even mash bill. And never give up on finding a diamond on the cheaper shelves.

Static Media owns and operates Tasting Table and Chowhound.