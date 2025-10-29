The Big-Box Hardware Chain You Should Avoid When Shopping For Countertops
If you're thinking of a kitchen remodel or are in the middle of one, there are two things that are probably on top of your checklist: not spending too much money, and finding the best possible options. If picking the right countertop at the right price is a priority, you want to avoid shopping at big-box hardware chains. A trip to your local Lowe's might seem like the most convenient option, but you'll be coming up short on multiple fronts, according to Martin Orefice, CEO of Rent To Own Labs.
The first problem relates to budget, and you'll be surprised at how much you can save by buying from the right source. "Lowe's has plenty of good countertop options, but this is one area where you can save a lot of money by cutting out the middleman," Orefice told House Digest in an exclusive interview. "Go directly to a supplier, especially for stone countertops, and you'll save a lot." In fact, you could save between 30% and 50% by going directly to the source, or at least as close to it as possible.
Having said that, price isn't the only reason to give that big-box hardware chain a wide berth and make the trek to a distributor, or even the manufacturer. The other benefit we're talking about is choice.
More options to choose from
Should you choose granite or quartz? How will the ultra-durable sintered stone look in your kitchen? Several factors go into choosing the right material, and two of them are important enough to make you think twice about buying from chains like Lowe's. The first is variety. Big-box stores are likely to store fewer samples since they're only interested in products that move fast. This means they'll usually only stock the most popular (read: neutral) colors and patterns, which may not include a slab of your dream countertop. Wholesalers and manufacturers, on the other hand, will have a much wider variety. The second, as Orefice points out, is size. "In stores like Lowe's, you typically only see a small sample of the material," he says. "When you browse the full slabs in a warehouse showroom, you can view the entire surface and visualize it in your kitchen."
There are a few other great ways to save money on countertops when you're shopping. Turning scraps from your fridge into great meals is a kitchen superpower, and this also applies when it comes to the remodel. What we mean is that you can ask your supplier for small pieces of stone or granite leftover from older projects they may have done, and then use them for smaller sections of your countertop or even as part of a fun backsplash. Ordering your stone from a local supplier can significantly cut shipping costs significantly, too. Prefabricated countertops, which often come in set sizes and with backsplashes attached, are also an economical option if you're flexible on design.
Static Media owns and operates Tasting Table and House Digest.