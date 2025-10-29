The Big-Box Hardware Chain You Should Avoid When Shopping For Countertops

If you're thinking of a kitchen remodel or are in the middle of one, there are two things that are probably on top of your checklist: not spending too much money, and finding the best possible options. If picking the right countertop at the right price is a priority, you want to avoid shopping at big-box hardware chains. A trip to your local Lowe's might seem like the most convenient option, but you'll be coming up short on multiple fronts, according to Martin Orefice, CEO of Rent To Own Labs.

The first problem relates to budget, and you'll be surprised at how much you can save by buying from the right source. "Lowe's has plenty of good countertop options, but this is one area where you can save a lot of money by cutting out the middleman," Orefice told House Digest in an exclusive interview. "Go directly to a supplier, especially for stone countertops, and you'll save a lot." In fact, you could save between 30% and 50% by going directly to the source, or at least as close to it as possible.

Having said that, price isn't the only reason to give that big-box hardware chain a wide berth and make the trek to a distributor, or even the manufacturer. The other benefit we're talking about is choice.