America's Biggest Walmart Is Over 45% Larger Than A Normal Supercenter

Your local Walmart Supercenter is already a spectacle. Each one stands at an average of 178,000 square feet, and their spacious aisles are filled with everything you could possibly need from groceries to clothes to electronics. They're so massive that they can even host garden centers, pharmacies, hair salons, and fast food restaurants like Wienerschnitzels, functioning more like a mini mall than a grocery store. Now imagine something of this size, scaled up by another 40%. The final boss of Wally Worlds.

America's largest grocery store chain's largest U.S. location is situated in Albany, New York. It weighs in at a total of 260,000 square feet, making it just over 46% larger than your average Walmart Supercenter. It doesn't just stretch outwards forever and ever, either. It was able to achieve its weighty status by growing vertically and spanning out across two separate floors. It is one of the very few Walmart locations to operate on multiple levels.

Albany's Walmart location used to be modest in size. The store was built in 1994, and Walmart originally only operated on the one floor upstairs. It was also a Walmart Division 1 location, meaning it focused mostly on general merchandise with only a limited selection of dry grocery items.