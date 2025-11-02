10 Mistakes Everyone Makes With Green Bean Casserole

Many people make the mistake of assuming that the turkey is the most important dish on Thanksgiving. In reality, though, what really makes Thanksgiving so delicious is all the side dishes that complement the turkey. Think about it: Without the stuffing, the mashed potatoes and gravy, and the corn pudding, you're left with little else than a not-so-moist cut of meat. That's why it's so important to make sure your side dish game is as strong as can be on Thanksgiving.

Perhaps one of the most overlooked side dishes of the holiday is green bean casserole. It's rich, it's creamy, and it's a decadent way to get in some extra veggies when you're otherwise eating a lot of heavy, starchy foods. Since it's so often overlooked, a lot of home cooks make mistakes with their green bean casseroles and end up with a less-than-delicious side dish as a result. We've consulted with some green bean casserole experts, including Eric Sornoso, co-founder at MealFan, and Rena Awada, owner, head chef, food blogger, and content creator at Healthy Fitness Meals, to give us a better idea of what we might be doing wrong while tackling this dish. By avoiding these common mistakes, your green bean casserole will come out delicious every single Thanksgiving.