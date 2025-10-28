Why Your Pumpkin Guts Belong In The Garden, Not The Garbage

When we've made all of our fall pumpkin recipes, and our porch jack-o-lanterns start melting from spooky smiles into soft grimaces, seasonally-minded foodies start wondering what to do with those past-their-prime pumpkins. While (technically) jack-o-lantern pumpkins are safe to eat, we have a better idea. To enjoy those festive autumnal pumpkins year-round, use them as fertilizer for your garden.

This tip works for recycling both pumpkin flesh and the moist guts inside a jack-o-lantern. To do it, simply scoop out the interior stringy orange goo (harvesting and reserving those seeds for roasting) and add it to your compost bin, or bury it in the earth around your garden bed. Beyond enjoying a tasty roasted snack, it's particularly important to pick out those seeds because any buried seeds can sprout a new pumpkin. Alternatively, to use solid, decomposing pumpkin flesh as organic fertilizer, break up the pumpkin into small pieces using a sledgehammer, shovel, or large kitchen knife before burying or composting.

Rotting pumpkins are naturally packed with vitamin A, fiber, and beta carotene, beneficial compounds that can fertilize your garden plants and yield sturdier spring flowers. Add them to your compost pile for an effective (and cost-effective) soil booster, reaping the benefits of your favorite autumnal decorations all year long. As the fibers and moisture-rich pulp degrade, they release nitrogen, potassium, and phosphorus into the surrounding soil. It's a powerful punch to waste in a landfill (thereby also lowering greenhouse gas emissions by avoiding the dump).