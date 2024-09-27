Make The Absolute Best Roasted Pumpkin Seeds With One Umami-Packed Sauce

Roasted pumpkin seeds are an autumn tradition in many homes, as indicative of the season as apple cider, cranberries, and butternut squash. If saving and roasting pumpkin seeds hasn't yet made its way into your family's fall repertoire, perhaps it's time for some umami inspiration. Those seeds, cloaked in flat, oval, cream-colored shells, do tend to be a bit blasé when the only flavoring is a sprinkling of salt. But the transformative power of one single sauce sends these seeds into super-snack territory. We're referring to an increasingly standard Asian-style pantry item: Soy sauce.

Rather than dry-spice flavorings that perk up the outer hulls only, soy sauce slips and slides its way into the inner green seed thanks to its liquid nature, creating an immersive tongue teaser that keeps you reaching for more and more. That's actually a good thing, as pumpkin seeds carry pretty impressive amounts of antioxidants, protein, vitamins, minerals, potential anti-cancer properties, and more. Making them tasty with soy sauce is just an added bonus.

Plenty of other ingredients can jazz up pumpkin seeds, but the savory, umami-rich ones are the absolute best, uniquely deepening the flavor of the seeds. It just so happens that one of the umami-est of them all is soy sauce. Any type will suffice, but to precisely flavor pumpkin seeds per personal taste, choose the type of soy sauce with the characteristics you love. Options range from traditional Japanese and Chinese soy sauces to white, sweet, double-fermented, or even flavored and smoked versions.