The Popular Tea Latte That Comes Alive With Pumpkin Spice

Cooler weather means warmer beverages, and while pumpkin spice is typically the trendy taste of fall, there's room for all autumnal flavors. If you feel moved to (pumpkin) spice up your favorite hot drinks with these warming seasonings, the London Fog or Earl Grey tea latte makes an unexpected, but phenomenal pairing.

The basics of a London Fog latte consist of brewed Earl Grey tea, vanilla syrup, and the milk and sweetener of your choice. You can also add dried lavender to elevate the overall taste of the drink. These lattes can be made either hot or iced, and if you'd prefer not to make your own at home, they're still available to order at Starbucks. The floral and citrusy tastes of bergamot will complement the spicy notes of the cloves, cinnamon, ginger, and more that are present in pumpkin spice.

If ordering the beverage from a Starbucks, you can politely request the addition of pumpkin spice syrup to your drink for a small fee. When preparing your own London Fog latte at home, you can choose from one of the many popular pumpkin spice syrups to enhance your drink or try it in the form of powder or a freshly made spice blend.