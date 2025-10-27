The Popular Tea Latte That Comes Alive With Pumpkin Spice
Cooler weather means warmer beverages, and while pumpkin spice is typically the trendy taste of fall, there's room for all autumnal flavors. If you feel moved to (pumpkin) spice up your favorite hot drinks with these warming seasonings, the London Fog or Earl Grey tea latte makes an unexpected, but phenomenal pairing.
The basics of a London Fog latte consist of brewed Earl Grey tea, vanilla syrup, and the milk and sweetener of your choice. You can also add dried lavender to elevate the overall taste of the drink. These lattes can be made either hot or iced, and if you'd prefer not to make your own at home, they're still available to order at Starbucks. The floral and citrusy tastes of bergamot will complement the spicy notes of the cloves, cinnamon, ginger, and more that are present in pumpkin spice.
If ordering the beverage from a Starbucks, you can politely request the addition of pumpkin spice syrup to your drink for a small fee. When preparing your own London Fog latte at home, you can choose from one of the many popular pumpkin spice syrups to enhance your drink or try it in the form of powder or a freshly made spice blend.
Enjoying a pumpkin spice London Fog latte
An amped-up London Fog is definitely one of the pumpkin spice latte variations you'll want to order this fall. Try cutting the amount of vanilla syrup in half and supplementing the remaining portion with Syruvia Pumpkin Spice Coffee Syrup or the brand of your choosing. Similarly, you can prepare a homemade pumpkin spice seasoning blend or grab a store-bought version to mix into your drink.
For a homemade version, think of the many clever ways you can dress up this latte to add just the right amount of pumpkin spice flavor. Give your beverage an ideal finishing touch with a shake of Simply Organic Pumpkin Spice on top of your whipped cream. You can also prepare a lavender and pumpkin spice-infused whipped cream for even more fusion of flavors.
Turn your pumpkin-spiced London Fog latte into a "dirty" version with the addition of espresso. If making an iced version, you can also create your own pumpkin spice coffee ice cubes to let the flavors melt and meld into the Earl Grey tea latte slowly as you sip.