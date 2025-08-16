It's Not Forgotten: The Tea-Based Starbucks Drink You Can Still Order

Though Starbucks is most closely associated with coffee, it also pumps out an impressive lineup of popular tea drinks too. For those moments when you're looking for something more subdued than a jolt of caffeine, tea-based recipes can offer hot and cold alternatives that are equally as delicious and comforting as lattes and iced coffee drinks. The London Fog Earl Grey latte is one of these, but we don't recommend asking for it if you're in a hurry or there's a line of bleary-eyed customers waiting behind you.

Originally created to cure morning sickness, the London Fog is a calming beverage flavored predominantly with Earl Grey tea. The result is a recipe with a flavor profile that offers the brightness of Italian bergamot softened with lovely, calming lavender. A touch of vanilla syrup and milk sweetens this creamy order. Starbucks' London Fog latte infamously takes some time to make, though, and the recipe for this warming beverage isn't always known by either customers or Starbucks workers, which leads to confusion.