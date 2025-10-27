The Best Bagel Shop In Florida Could Fool Any New Yorker

Floridians don't need to travel for New York-style bagels. New York-style bagels undergo a baking trick that results in a particularly chewy texture, and a small deli in Brandon, Florida has mastered the art. Online reviews heap praise on Brandon Bagels & Deli, claiming its bagels rival those found in New York. While these could be fighting words in some areas, Brandon Bagels delivers a texture and taste that rivals those on the East Coast. Whether slathered with cream cheese or served as a vehicle for sandwich ingredients, this tiny bagel shop has customers driving out of their way.

"I'm from New York, so I know what a good bagel is like. Some years later I lived near Brandon Bagels & Deli. Now we drive really far about once a year to get our bagel fix," gushed a fan on TripAdvisor. Brandon Bagels is located in a typical Florida-style plaza that may not warrant a second glance, but after sampling the bagels, its masterpieces will draw you back for repeat visits. Opened in 1994, ownership has changed throughout the years — but the menu remains so delicious that even the original owner has remained a consistent customer.

"We do it unlike any in the area, we have our own product team that makes everything in-house. We kettle our bagels and we bake fresh every day," manager Jannel Purse told Osprey Observer. At Brandon Bagels, the dough is made the day before, left to rise, then boiled before placed into ovens to bake. Seasonal and new flavors like French toast bagels and holiday bagels made with colorful swirls often appear on the menu, while a range of cream cheeses tempt customers and boxes of bagels can be ordered to go.