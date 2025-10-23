How Much Beef The US Really Imports Versus What It Raises At Home

You know, considering how the U.S. is famous for our cowboys, cattle auctions, and New York strips, it probably doesn't come as much of a surprise that the U.S. has the rest of the world beat in terms of beef production. According to the USDA, last year, we alone produced 20% of the global supply, which translates to about 12.29 million metric tons (27.09 billion pounds). But while we often talk about our production and our beef exports (1.29 million metric tons, or 2.84 billion pounds in 2024, per the U.S. Meat Export Federation), what about our beef imports?

Since we produce quite a lot, you'd think we wouldn't need to import much at all. Well, not quite — we're the world's second-biggest importer of beef, just behind China. In 2024, the U.S. imported 4.38 billion pounds of foreign beef, according to TradeInt.

Despite American ranchers being very good at rearing high-quality beef, they aren't always able to supply what consumers want on their plate. For instance, while wagyu beef is indeed grown in the U.S., most wagyu is imported from its homeland, Japan or Australia (we imported $1.12 billion of beef from Australia in 2024, per USImportData). But when it comes to everyday eating, the most sought-after beef product that makes up a huge portion of our imports might not be what you think.