Poor Man's Casserole Proves That Cheap, Simple Ingredients Can Be Decadent And Delicious

When it comes to comfort food, few dishes deliver like a classic casserole — bubbling, cheesy, and filling enough to feed a crowd without breaking the bank. That's the idea behind poor man's casserole — an easy lasagna bake that blends egg noodles, ground beef, cream cheese, and tomato sauce that's topped with, you guessed it, cheese. It's hearty and endlessly flexible, and one of those meals that hits the spot every time. You may know it by this moniker: poor-man-husband casserole, another old-fashioned name for a delicious dinner that's been around for generations.

Poor man's casserole is a throwback to the Great Depression, where casseroles not only helped families make it through the week, but churches and synagogues served them frequently. Those Depression-era potlucks (and soup kitchens) were a source of comfort and connection, inspiring community and company (like Campbell's) cookbooks. They featured variation upon variation of a poor man's meal — a casserole of cut-up hot dogs cooked with onions and potatoes. Eventually, ground beef joined the party, and canned goods — especially condensed soups — were bound together with eggs and cheese. By the 1950s, cream cheese found a forever home in casseroles. And just like that, creamy egg noodle lasagna came to be. Create your own version with these easy ground beef casserole recipes and use whatever noodles you like.