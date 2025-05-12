Cowboy Casserole Vs John Wayne Casserole: Is There A Difference?

Who knows how cowboy casserole truly came to be, but it's likely the sibling to John Wayne casserole, another delicious concoction that's been around for an extremely long time. Both cowboy casserole and John Wayne casserole are the loving children of hotdish (here's our Shepherd's pie inspired take on it) — a popular Minnesotan concoction and possibly the mother of all casseroles. Hotdish is built around a protein (like ground beef) and a binder (like canned soup), along with vegetables and cheese. It's all topped with tater tots and baked in, you guessed it, a casserole dish.

The rules are not strict at all with cowboy casserole. One popular version tastes more like loaded Tex-Mex tater tots, but it's saucy and bound by the unstoppable combination of sour cream and grated cheddar cheese. The two work together to make a sauce that's just the thing for ground beef mixed with taco seasoning along with pinto beans, corn, onion, and bell pepper — all topped with crispy tater tots.

John Wayne casserole also features a Southwestern flair, but there's not a tater tot or a pinto bean in sight. This casserole originated in 1979 when the actor contributed a simple egg, cheese, and green chile recipe to a charity cookbook. Later, the University of Mississippi Medical Center cafeteria transformed it into a hearty dish with ground beef and an added crust; it was a hit among staff and visitors. The hospital chef gave it quite the transformation with the two must-have ingredients that make John Wayne casserole what it is today.