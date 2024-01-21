Replace Tortillas With Cornbread For An Even Heartier Taco Bake

From stuffed shells to chicken pot pie, casseroles are comfort food at their best, often combining multiple iconic recipes into a convenient one-dish dinner. A taco bake, for example, blends the common flavors, textures, and ingredients of tacos, enchiladas, and chilaquiles in a lasagna-like, multi-layer format.

Typical taco bake recipes layer stewed ground beef with cheese, sour cream, and corn tortillas, achieving a wonderful savory balance between umami-rich beef, earthy corn, and creamy cheese. Tasting Table's easy cheesy taco bake uses crushed tortilla chips for a crisp contrast. However, for a heartier and more complex taco bake, replace tortillas with cornbread.

Cornbread has a corn-forward flavor with added richness from eggs and buttermilk, plus a characteristic sweetness that will complement the savory, zesty, and salty flavors of the other ingredients. As a blend of flour and yellow cornmeal, cornbread offers an almost cake-like crumb that's far more luxurious and absorbent than a thin corn tortilla.

You can use a boxed cornbread mix or a scratch-made recipe for more control over the sweetness and any additional fix-ins that would further enhance the flavors in a taco bake. You have two methods of execution for this hearty ingredient swap: You can either use cornbread batter to top the layered ingredients or you can bake the cornbread and layer the other ingredients over top before returning the casserole to the oven.