This Coconut Milk Mistake Could Ruin Your Coffee

Swirling a spoon of creamy coconut milk into your cup of joe, the aroma hits instantly. Slightly nutty. Definitely sweet. It's a tropical twist on your morning ritual, and a much-welcome shake-up given the dreary weather outside. Hold on, though: Did you check the label? Accidentally using light coconut milk instead of full-fat is the rookie mistake that could be ruining your coffee.

Full-fat is the secret to delicious frothiness, while light dilutes your cup. Since coconut milk doesn't contain casein (the dairy protein that helps to stabilize air bubbles), having enough fat to maintain that foam is vital. Nobody wants a flat-textured cappuccino or latte; put simply, ignoring labels is one of the biggest mistakes to avoid when using canned coconut milk.

It's also handy to learn how to tell if coconut milk has gone bad. Start simple: Check the expiration date and give the container a glance-over. Any suspicious bulges, tears, or dents? Keep it away from your cup.