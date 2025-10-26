Here's How To Order The Right Level Of Spice At A Thai Restaurant

Ordering a meal at a Thai restaurant often comes with a question: how spicy? If you fall on either end of the spice spectrum — someone totally averse or who douses all their meals in chili oil — it might seem like a simple answer. In reality, however, there is more to that question than just how much you want to tax your taste buds. Chilies are a central component to Thai cuisine, which can make it difficult to tailor a meal perfectly to your preferences while also keeping from blowing out your palate with too much heat. For some expert advice on how to handle this question, we reached out to Ann Thanthicha Piwatsuwan, head chef at BKK New York.

Her first advice to us focused on those uninitiated to Thai cuisine: "Start with warm, aromatic dishes rather than intensely spicy ones — like Creamy Tom Yum or Massaman Curry." This allows you to get to know Thai flavors without needing to worry about ending up with a dish you simply can't handle. Once you feel comfortable with these dishes and the cuisine — as well as perhaps improving your spice tolerance — then Piwatsuwan suggests you can move on to dishes with a bit more punch, like larb pla or kra pao.

If the dish you order is one that comes with the question of how spicy you want it, there are usually four options: mild, medium, spicy, and Thai spicy. Unfortunately, there is no hard-and-fast rule about how to dial this in to your personal preferences — you'll have to experiment. However, understanding the role chilies are meant to play in Thai cuisine can make the decision easier.