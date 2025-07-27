14 Mistakes Everyone Makes When Eating At A Thai Restaurant

While I'd always been a fan of Thai food, it wasn't until my first visit to the stunning Southeast Asian nation that I was able to truly explore everything the cuisine had to offer. Those familiar with Thai food will already know just how tasty and varied it can be, with a focus on extremely flavorful ingredients and convenience. In the 11 years since that first trip — almost five of which I've spent living in Thailand — I've been fortunate enough to try an incredible array of dishes. I've eaten at all manner of fine dining venues, holes-in-the-wall, and everything in between.

While eating in a Thai restaurant isn't particularly taxing, there are still plenty of cultural quirks that are worth being aware of. Having the know-how will result in a much smoother and more enjoyable dining experience, so today I'm going to break down some of the most common mistakes I see people make when eating at a Thai restaurant. It's also worth mentioning that there are differences between Thai restaurants in the West and those in-country, as the former are typically going to be tailored towards the Western dining experience. Where necessary, I've pointed out these variations. So, let's take a closer look at the errors diners make at Thai restaurants, and how to avoid them to make the most of your meal.