Elevate Pumpkin Pie With One Sweet Ingredient You Already Have In The Pantry

Pumpkin pie is a classic, all-American treat that invokes nostalgia for many of us. But while delicious, it can also be kind of boring. People have come up with plenty of ways to change things up. Spiked fillings, rich cookie crusts, clouds of meringue-like toppings — the options are endless. But you want to elevate a pumpkin pie recipe, you really only need one pantry staple: honey.

Honey can make any ol' pumpkin filling taste richer and more complex, giving it a slightly floral, earthy flavor, depending on which one you use. It can also lead to better caramelization and create a smoother, silkier texture, especially if you heat the honey before adding it to the mixture. And the best part is if you use honey in place of sugar, you can even pass your pie off as healthy — or healthier, at least.

Feel free to squeeze the honey right into your pumpkin pie filling, but it's important to remember just how sweet it is. The best way to incorporate it is to use it to replace some or all of the sugar in your recipe, depending on your taste buds.