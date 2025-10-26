Carla Hall's Legendary Mac And Cheese Ditches The Breadcrumbs For This Tasty Topping

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Former "Top Chef" contestant and cookbook author Carla Hall is known for her joyous, enthusiastic personality as well as her Southern cooking, linked back to her childhood in Tennessee. Hall loves to put a southern spin on classic recipes, like her sweet potato tarte tatin or festive chicken and greens. Her recipe for four cheese mac and cheese calls for cheddar/parmesan cheese crackers as the topping in place of regular or panko bread crumbs, like these Cheez-It Duoz Sharp Cheddar and Parmesan Crackers available at Amazon. In the past, Hall has discussed how popular dishes have often been born out of necessity, and while we can't quite deduce that this topping swap was made out of dire need, we're very happy that her dish includes this pivotal ingredient swap.

Breadcrumbs are a classic topping for good reason, with their porous and uneven surfaces able to eagerly absorb fat and flavorings like butter, garlic, and salt, especially panko breadcrumbs toasted in bacon fat. The benefit of using Cheez-Its in place of breadcrumbs is that they come fully seasoned and packed with flavor. Hall uses a food processor to break down the crackers with little effort, and then adds melted butter to coat them in fat so that they can brown nicely in the oven while the decadent pasta dish bakes.