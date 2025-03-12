What You Miss Out On When You Don't Bake Your Mac And Cheese

There's no arguing about the fact that mac and cheese is the ultimate comfort food. When done right, each bite feels like a hug, and there's always something charmingly nostalgic when you're eating it as an adult. While the boxed version, like the classic Kraft Original Mac & Cheese, has certainly saved us on an occasion or 12, nothing hits quite like the cheesy mac that's made from scratch. It's possible to exclusively make this dish on the stovetop, and though we have nothing against that method, we have to make a case for baking your mac and cheese instead. If you're skipping the oven, you're seriously missing out — not just on the layers of flavors, but also on the complexity of textures.

Variety is key for making the best mac and cheese, and this applies to more than mixing in different types of cheeses; it goes for the texture as well. The mac you cook on the stovetop isn't bad, but it lacks the satisfying crunch found in the baked version. The mouthfeel may be silky and soft, but it's also fairly uniform and can begin to feel lackluster after a few bites. Not to mention, the flavors are richer in baked mac and cheese thanks to the Maillard reaction of the browned cheese. Some people also find the baked version to be a more substantial dish, especially if you're making it as a main.