Carla Hall's Views On How Popular Dishes Often Come From Necessity - Exclusive

Oftentimes, new ideas and inventions come about to fill a need, and this is certainly true about common foods. Whether it be a concoction you create when you're missing an ingredient or a desire to suit a specific context (the history of sandwiches, for one), many dishes we consume fit the bill. In a Tasting Table exclusive, Carla Hall shares some of the stories she unearthed when filming "Chasing Flavor," a six-episode series that explores the origins of popular dishes in the U.S.

While tracing the journey of innovation and changes that led to the creation of many of these foods, Hall came to the conclusion that "necessity is the mother of invention." She sees this on numerous occasions, such as when learning about the history of al pastor tacos, made with pork roasted on a vertical spit, an efficient meat cooking method that evolved in several ways as it moved across the globe.

That layering of histories shows up multiple times throughout Hall's travels, though often revived with different identities. "Something that was started in one place, as soon as it catches on, it loses one name and it gains another that is more ubiquitous," she remarks, adding, "And so why I think this show is so important is it connects those dots and all the things that you'd forgotten."