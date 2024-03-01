The Meat Cooking Method Carla Hall Is Most Excited About - Exclusive

Cooking meat can be as simple as a quick sear on both sides or more complex like a braise or multi-step process. And while certain meats lend themselves particularly well to one technique over another, there's a lot of room to play around and experiment. Still, despite the many options, one method stands out amongst the rest for Carla Hall.

In an exclusive interview with Tasting Table, Hall looked back on the time she spent filming her Max series, "Chasing Flavor," which followed her around the globe as she sought the origin stories of some of the U.S.'s favorite dishes. From ice cream and hot chicken to barbecue and chicken pot pie, Hall discovered the multifaceted histories behind popular foods. Not surprisingly, meat showed up a few times along the way, but the most intriguing technique for Hall came amid the al pastor episode.

The influences behind this beloved dish, which is cooked on a verticle spit called a trompo, were unexpected to Hall, with a story extending far beyond the food in question. And tasting al pastor tacos immediately led her to wonder how she could recreate the method used to cook this style of meat.