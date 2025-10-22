Review: Cracker Barrel's Holiday Menu Is Worth The Food Coma
Step aside, pumpkin-spice everything – Cracker Barrel is bringing back a few cherished holiday menu items while introducing some new, limited-edition fare. Similar to the launch of Cracker Barrel's fall menu, the chain's seasonal dishes are designed to be warm, cozy, and enjoyed with family and friends. The offerings are mostly breakfast-focused, but since Cracker Barrel serves breakfast all day, you can enjoy the Cinnamon Swirl French Toast for dinner and nobody will blink an eye.
When seasonal foods arrive, time is of the essence, so I raced to my local Cracker Barrel to give the new items a whirl. I ordered the dishes making a comeback, plus a newcomer and a drink. I purchased everything as shown on the menu, choosing the same side dishes featured in the pictures. I brought it all home and sampled each time carefully to provide honest, thoughtful opinions. For this review, I considered each menu item's visual appeal first — it is a holiday promotion after all. Then, I evaluated flavor and texture. If something was supposed to be warm, chewy, and sweet, and it met those expectations — bravo. If the savory items were complex, flavorful, and texturally satisfying, I took note.
After sampling the lot, one thing became clear — every item will add a little holiday cheer to your day. Even better news? Launched on October 21, 2025, the new and returning menu items are now available at all Cracker Barrel Old Country Stores nationwide.
Country Fried Turkey
"Yum!" was my first reaction when I sampled Cracker Barrel's Country Fried Turkey. The white-meat turkey tenderloin is breaded, fried, and topped with gravy — and it was exceptionally tasty. The meat was moist, the coating was deliciously crunchy, and the gravy was well seasoned with a velvety mouthfeel. Enjoying all those elements in one bite was my first gift of the season. The meal also comes with a side of cranberry relish, which I thought partnered well with the salty and savory breading and gravy. I ordered the same side dishes as shown in the photo on the menu — macaroni and cheese, green beans, and two buttermilk biscuits. The macaroni and cheese delivered plump pasta in a rich, creamy sauce. It was a bit too salty for my liking, but the portion wasn't large enough to overwhelm the rest of the dish. The green beans weren't actually green — more brown and mushy — so I would consider a different veggie next time, like broccoli. The biscuits were light and fluffy, with a pleasant hint of buttermilk.
The meal, including the two sides and biscuits, came to $14.99. In terms of nutrition, the Country Fried Turkey with cranberry relish contains 1,040 calories. If you order the same sides I did, you'll add 260 calories from the macaroni and cheese, 80 calories from the green beans, and 280 calories for two biscuits, bringing the total to 1,660 calories.
Breakfast Burger
I'll be honest, I was floored when I received my Cracker Barrel Breakfast Burger. The presentation was spot-on and featured a toasted buttermilk bun topped with a juicy cheeseburger, bacon, hash browns, and a sunny-side-up egg. The bun was chewy and buttery, and the burger was perfectly cooked to medium as requested. I also loved the gooey American cheese, tender-crisp hash browns, smoky bacon, and drippy egg. It was dreamy when the egg seeped into the hash browns and burger, adding flavor and decadence. Cracker Barrel suggests choosing thick-cut steak fries as the included side, so that's what I ordered. I'm not sure that you need more potatoes with this burger, since there's a heap of hash brown casserole on the bun, but the fries were nicely seasoned, crisp on the outside, and fluffy in the center. Next time, I'll skip the steak fries and swap in fresh fruit.
The breakfast burger with one side cost $14.99 — and it's a huge meal for that price. In fact, I used a knife and fork because I couldn't fit the thing in my mouth. In terms of calories, the burger portion of the meal clocks in at 1,200 calories. With the steak fries (380 calories), it's 1,580 calories.
Cinnamon Swirl French toast
I adore decadent French toast, so I'm thrilled Cracker Barrel added the Cinnamon Swirl French Toast to its holiday line-up. The meal came with three hearty pieces of French toast, three strips of bacon, and two eggs. The French toast is made with cinnamon streusel bread that's griddled until golden brown. The exterior of the bread was pleasantly crisp and the center was moist and rich; I could tell they soaked it in just the right amount of egg custard. The French toast is also topped with two icings — cinnamon and cream cheese — making it extra gooey and indulgent. Thanks to the marriage of cinnamon streusel bread and cinnamon frosting, it's extra cinnamon-y, a flavor most people enjoy during the holidays. I also liked how the tang of the cream cheese balanced the sweetness from the bread. I'm pretty sure I ordered the eggs over easy with no cheese, but they came with American cheese on top anyway. That was fine, because I liked the salty contrast to the sugary components. I'll say the same for the perfectly cooked bacon; the smoky, salty nuances were a welcome addition to the meal.
The Cinnamon Swirl French Toast with eggs and bacon cost $11.99, totaling 1,480 calories, 190 of which came from the bacon. I personally didn't find the addition of bacon and eggs necessary, since the French toast alone was filling enough, but if you want a breakfast that will satisfy you until dinner, this is a solid choice.
Broccoli Cheese Casserole
Cracker Barrel brought its Broccoli Cheese Casserole back for the holiday season and I'm not complaining. I was a little frustrated because they forgot to put it in the take-out bag, and I had to drive back to the restaurant, but the dish was worth the extra mileage. This comforting side dish had deliciously plump, vibrant florets of broccoli swimming in a savory cheese sauce. I was a bit surprised to find fluffy rice in the dish, but I suppose, since it's considered a casserole, it delivers on that front. Truthfully, I could eat this as a main dish and be quite content. I also liked the crushed, buttery cracker crumbs on top. The contrast of creamy casserole and crunchy topping was thoroughly enjoyable. I mean, let's face it, the crunchy top of any casserole is usually the best part.
The Broccoli Cheese Casserole side dish cost $3.69, and contains 250 calories. Again, I would happily order this for my main meal, perhaps adding a house salad to make it complete.
Turkey Sausage
If you're a fan of breakfast sausage, you will likely adore Cracker Barrel's Turkey Sausage. In fact, I actually prefer the turkey version to the chain's regular smoked pork sausage patties. The meat was perfectly flavored with just the right amount of Cracker Barrel's signature seasoning blend — not overly spiced or salty. It also had an authentic, homecooked feel, like turkey sausage you might make yourself. I also liked how the exterior was slightly charred and caramelized, with hints of flavor from the griddle. The inside of the sausage was juicy and moist, and I could tell the meat was lean. If you're looking to avoid extra calories while still enjoying the great flavor of sausage, this holiday item is the way to go.
Two patties as a side dish cost $3.79 and contained a total of 170 calories. For comparison, the regular smoked pork sausage patties are $3.99 and contain 240 calories. So, order the turkey sausage, and it's a win-win — better flavor for fewer calories and less money.
Merry Berry Tea
I may have been surprised when I saw the size of Cracker Barrel's Breakfast Burger, but I was truly shocked when served my Merry Berry Tea. The cup was huge, measuring in at a whopping 28 ounces. I'm not sure who needs to drink that much tea in one sitting, but I suppose if you're extremely thirsty, you'll appreciate the volume. I actually couldn't finish it — not because it wasn't tasty, but because I physically had no more room in my body. The blend of classic iced tea and berry flavors worked well, and I could actually detect the tea, which is always a plus. The essence of wild raspberries, blackberries, and strawberries tasted authentic, but ultimately, the beverage was too sweet for me. If you prefer your tea super sugary, and in a cup bigger than your head, you will like this drink.
The Merry Berry Tea cost $3.69 and contains 220 calories. Considering you could probably split this tea with four people, that's not a bad price or calorie count.
Final thoughts
I'll admit that I was pleasantly surprised by the holiday menu at Cracker Barrel. When sampling each item for this review, I took into account taste, texture, and visual appeal. I considered what consumers typically crave during the holidays and asked myself whether these offerings could deliver on expectations. If I had to rank the menu items, I would say that I enjoyed the Country Fried Turkey the most, followed by the Breakfast Burger, Cinnamon Swirl French Toast, and Broccoli Cheese Casserole. As stated earlier, I can live without that much sweet tea. I also felt the prices were reasonable for the amount of food I received, especially considering the meals came with one or two substantial side dishes.
As a nutritionist, I have to be honest — some of the calorie counts are pretty excessive for a single meal. Starting your day with a 1,480-calorie breakfast isn't considered ideal, and not the least bit healthy. That said, we all tend to treat ourselves during the holidays, with the goal of working off any extra pounds in the New Year. For that reason, I've decided to give these items a gluttonous free pass.