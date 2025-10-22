Review: Cracker Barrel's Holiday Menu Is Worth The Food Coma

Step aside, pumpkin-spice everything – Cracker Barrel is bringing back a few cherished holiday menu items while introducing some new, limited-edition fare. Similar to the launch of Cracker Barrel's fall menu, the chain's seasonal dishes are designed to be warm, cozy, and enjoyed with family and friends. The offerings are mostly breakfast-focused, but since Cracker Barrel serves breakfast all day, you can enjoy the Cinnamon Swirl French Toast for dinner and nobody will blink an eye.

When seasonal foods arrive, time is of the essence, so I raced to my local Cracker Barrel to give the new items a whirl. I ordered the dishes making a comeback, plus a newcomer and a drink. I purchased everything as shown on the menu, choosing the same side dishes featured in the pictures. I brought it all home and sampled each time carefully to provide honest, thoughtful opinions. For this review, I considered each menu item's visual appeal first — it is a holiday promotion after all. Then, I evaluated flavor and texture. If something was supposed to be warm, chewy, and sweet, and it met those expectations — bravo. If the savory items were complex, flavorful, and texturally satisfying, I took note.

After sampling the lot, one thing became clear — every item will add a little holiday cheer to your day. Even better news? Launched on October 21, 2025, the new and returning menu items are now available at all Cracker Barrel Old Country Stores nationwide.