15 Of The Most Epic Restaurant Food Challenges Around The World

It's undeniable that food challenges are very American. This is true whether it's competitors eating as much as possible within a time limit, or an eater vs. a gigantic meal at a restaurant. They're so American that the Fourth of July is celebrated with a number of competitive eating challenges. For anyone who wants to know more, former competitive eater Jason Fagone's book, "Horsemen of the Esophagus," is a great read.

However, food challenges aren't strictly American. Countries across the globe have restaurants offering massive meals that rival or surpass some of the largest in the States. It's been an international activity for centuries, with competitive eating challenges spanning history.

Let's focus on current affairs, though, and on countries outside the U.S. offering hopeful contestants the opportunity to prove themselves in a relatively short amount of time. Ranging from half an hour to an hour, some of these give competitors a mere 15 minutes to take on massive amounts of food. While we found a number of challenges that claimed to be American-inspired, some are uniquely designed for their countries.