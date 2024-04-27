Ariani Is The Creamy Greek Drink That Makes Yogurt The Star

In the United States, beverages that heavily feature yogurt are typically sweet treats enjoyed for breakfast or after a meal. However, there are many yogurt-based drinks around the world, and numerous take on savory flavors. A widespread — and ancient — variant of drinkable yogurt is ayran. Consumed since 1000 B.C., this refreshing beverage, which features only three ingredients, is enjoyed across Central Asia, the Balkans, and the Middle East. It is especially popular in Turkey, hence why it is frequently referred to by its Turkish name, ayran.

However, this type of yogurt is found in many guises, including a version in Greece, where the drink is known as ariani. Introduced by the Turks, it is one of the many Greek dishes shared between the two nations. Its preparation is simple: equal parts yogurt and water, plus a sprinkling of salt, are blended together. The result is wondrously refreshing and creamy, making the drink's enduring appeal easy to understand.