The Ordering Mistake You Should Avoid At A Thai Restaurant

When eating-out at a Thai restaurant, one of the biggest ordering mistakes that foodies can make (and often do) is sticking to their comfort zones. Don't get us wrong, dishes like pad Thai and pad see ew are both delicious. But, sticking to familiar noodle dishes and stir-fry is a surefire way to box yourself in — or worse, as BKK New York head chef, Ann Thanthicha Piwatsuwan, put it, miss out on "the full spectrum of Thai flavor — not just what became popular abroad." Piwatsuwan sat down with Tasting Table to share her top tip for getting the most out of your Thai restaurant visit.

According to Piwatsuwan, a "misconception is that Thai food is only noodles or stir-fries. In reality, it spans fresh herb salads, fermented dishes, slow-simmered curries, and grilled favorites." Thai cuisine is all about vibrant flavors blended harmoniously. This fusion happens via staple ingredients such as curry paste, bird's eye chilies – but another misconception that Piwatsuwan pointed out is that Thai cuisine is not just about extreme heat. "While spice is a vital part of our cooking, true Thai cuisine is about balance — spicy, sour, salty, and sweet working in harmony. Even heat has a rhythm," she said.

From lemongrass, turmeric, Kaffir lime leaves, and galangal to peppercorns, shrimp and fish paste, oyster sauce, coconut, cardamom, Thai basil, tamarind, and more — Thai cuisine leans on many ingredients to create balance across a diverse array of dishes. If a few of those ingredients sound unfamiliar, rejoice! The most effective (and often most pleasurable) way to transition them to the familiar is by tasting them. Broach your comfort zone and watch the world open to you.